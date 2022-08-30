Sony announces acquisition of Savage Games Studios to offer better mobile gaming

The studio will be part of the company’s newly formed PlayStation Studios Mobile Division.

Terms of the acquisition, including its price, are not yet public.

Sony is currently developing an unannounced “AAA mobile live service action game”.

Sony stated Monday morning in a press release that it will acquire Savage Game Studios as part of its newly formed PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, which creates mobile games independently from Sony’s console development team.

Savage Game Studios has offices in Helsinki and Berlin, and the company is currently developing an unannounced “AAA mobile live service action game. Previous employers of the company’s co-founders include Rovio, Zynga, Supercell, Wargaming, and Insomniac.

I’m thrilled to welcome Savage Game Studios. They join a new independent PlayStation Studios Mobile Division whose mission is to reach even more new players around the world. Michail and his team are already working on something great; I can’t wait until they can show you. https://t.co/61HpPOmFvs — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) August 29, 2022

The tech giant claims that its PlayStation Mobile Division concentrates on first-party Sony PlayStation titles and “creating new experiences for players through innovative, on-the-go gaming based on new and existing PlayStation IP that meets Play Station Studios’ high-quality standards”.

Following the news, Savage Game Studios will continue to be managed by its current leadership. The terms of the acquisition, including its price, are not yet public.

