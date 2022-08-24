Sony launches new PS 5 DualSense Edge Controller

Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controllers for the PlayStation 5 gaming system were presented at Gamescom.

Sony revealed something unexpected at the Gamescom Opening Night Live. The new DualSense Edge wireless controllers for the PlayStation 5 gaming system were presented by the company.

The new gaming controllers look to be the “Pro” version of the current DualSense controllers, as the name would imply.

The option to modify controls, switchable stick caps, back buttons, and other upgrades are some of the significant changes to this variation.

All of the wireless capabilities of the original DualSense are present in the new DualSense Edge controller.

This includes functions like motion controls, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and others.

Additionally, a braided USB Type C cable is included for connectivity. The user can basically configure every aspect of their DualSense Edge, assign controls to particular inputs, and even fine-tune their aim by modifying stick sensitivity and dead zones, which is one of its biggest enhancements.

Additionally, users can preserve several control profiles for various key mappings by having the option to create multiple control profiles.

The modular design of the new DualSense Edge Controller is without a doubt one of the best improvements. Users can essentially switch the stick caps to enhance comfort.

Players can also assign controls to this interchangeable set of back buttons.

