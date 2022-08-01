Sony plans to boost PS5 Christmas supply

More PS5 stock should become available for those eager to take advantage of exclusives.

Demand, shortages, the pandemic, and scalpers make PS5 rare.

Sony estimates it would sell 18 million devices this fiscal year.

Advertisement

Sony has said that it wants to make more PS5 consoles so that there are more of them before the end of 2022 and the holiday season.

Sony said this in its most recent earnings report, which opens in a new tab. In that report, it also says that software sales and engagement with games have gone down year-over-year, with engagement being “much lower than we expected in our previous forecast.”

Because of this, Sony says it plans to “take action to increase user engagement in the second half of the fiscal year, when major titles, including first-party software, are set to be released.” It will do this mainly by “increasing the supply of PlayStation 5 (PS5) hardware and promoting the new PlayStation Plus service.”

Sony estimates it would sell 18 million devices this fiscal year. This confidence arises from “recovery from the Shanghai lockout and improved component supply.” Sony hopes to improve production and supply for the holidays, adding, “We’re striving to bring forward additional supplies.

High demand, component shortages, the pandemic, and scalpers have made the PS5 scarce. This is good news for PS5 buyers. We predict a continuous increase of consoles rather than a sudden downpour.

In May 2022, Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted the worldwide chip and semiconductor crisis might last until 2024. Gelsinger said the chip scarcity has begun to affect chip-making machinery.

Advertisement

“That’s why we expect the entire semiconductor deficit will now drift into 2024, from our original projections in 2023,” Gelsinger added.

Things are improving. Valve said this week that it can speed up manufacture of the Steam Deck and fulfil all reservations by 2022.

Overall, things are looking better, and with Sony’s component limitations relaxing in Shanghai, we should see more PS5 stock become available for those eager to take advantage of exclusives like God of War: Ragnarok and new features like 1440p support.

Also Read Sony’s latest PS5 beta firmware supports 1440p Sony released a beta firmware update for the PlayStation 5 that includes...