Sony Xperia 5 II price in Pakistan & specs

Sony will release a new smartphone called the Xperia 5 II.

The phone will have one of the latest chipsets, ensuring high-end performance.

Sony's Xperia 5 has 256GB of internal storage, so it can store large files. It is expected to come out soon.

Sony will release the Xperia 5, which will be called the Xperia 5 II. The smartphone is expected to come out soon. It will be one of the smartphones on the market that will give the other brands a lot of competition.

The Sony Xperia 5 II will be the best phone in the line, since its specs look very good.

The Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 chipset will power the next smartphone. It is a very powerful chip.

Sony’s Xperia 5 II has one of the latest chipsets, ensuring high-end performance.

Sony Xperia 5 II has 256GB of internal storage, so it can store large files.

Sony Xperia 5 II price in Pakistan

Sony Xperia 5 II price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 156,999/-

Sony Xperia 5 II specs

Build OS Android 10 OS Dimensions 158 x 68 x 8.0 mm Weight 163 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Grey, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~449 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR BT.2020, Triluminos display, X, Reality Engine, 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, panorama, HDR, eye tracking, Video ([email protected]/30/60/120fps HDR, 1080p, 5-axis gyro-EIS) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4″, HDR, Video ([email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector ; USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dynamic vibration system, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust /water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 21W, 50% in 30 min (advertised, with the incl. 18W charger), USB Power Delivery 3.0

