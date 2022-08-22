Sony Xperia 5 II price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Sony will release the Xperia 5, which will be called the Xperia 5 II. The smartphone is expected to come out soon. It will be one of the smartphones on the market that will give the other brands a lot of competition.
The Sony Xperia 5 II will be the best phone in the line, since its specs look very good.
The Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 chipset will power the next smartphone. It is a very powerful chip.
Sony’s Xperia 5 II has one of the latest chipsets, ensuring high-end performance.
Sony Xperia 5 II has 256GB of internal storage, so it can store large files.
Sony Xperia 5 II price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 156,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|Dimensions
|158 x 68 x 8.0 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Grey, Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~449 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR BT.2020, Triluminos display, X, Reality Engine, 90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, panorama, HDR, eye tracking, Video ([email protected]/30/60/120fps HDR, 1080p, 5-axis gyro-EIS)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4″, HDR, Video ([email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Dynamic vibration system, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 21W, 50% in 30 min (advertised, with the incl. 18W charger), USB Power Delivery 3.0
