Sony Xperia 5 III price in Pakistan & specs

Sony is coming out with a new Xperia phone that will be a 5 III. The company is going to announce new top-of-the-line smartphones.
The phone will have a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and an Octa-Core processor with 2.84 cores.
The Xperia III chip shows that it will be a top-of-the-line phone.
The device has an OLED capacitive touchscreen, and the 6.1-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels.
The Sony Xperia 5 III has 128 or 256 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use. It also has a microSD card slot.
Sony Xperia 5 III price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|157 x 68 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~449 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR BT.2020
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.X
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.3, 70mm (telephoto), f/2.8, 105mm (telephoto), 1/2.9″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3x/4.4x optical zoom, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60/120fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4, hdr, VIDEO ([email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Dynamic vibration system, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
