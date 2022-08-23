Advertisement
Sony Xperia 5 III price in Pakistan & specs

Sony Xperia 5 III

  • Sony is coming out with a new Xperia phone that will be a 5 III.
  • It will have a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and an Octa-Core processor.
  • The device has an OLED capacitive touchscreen and a 6.1-inch screen.
Sony is coming out with a new Xperia phone that will be a 5 III. The company is going to announce new top-of-the-line smartphones.

The phone will have a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and an Octa-Core processor with 2.84 cores.

The Xperia III chip shows that it will be a top-of-the-line phone.

The device has an OLED capacitive touchscreen, and the 6.1-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels.

The Sony Xperia 5 III has 128 or 256 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use. It also has a microSD card slot.

Sony Xperia 5 III price in Pakistan

Sony Xperia 5 III price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,999/-

Sony Xperia 5 III specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions157 x 68 x 8.2 mm
Weight168 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2520 Pixels (~449 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features120Hz, HDR BT.2020
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.X
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.3, 70mm (telephoto), f/2.8, 105mm (telephoto), 1/2.9″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3x/4.4x optical zoom, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60/120fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4, hdr, VIDEO ([email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Dynamic vibration system, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
Also Read

Oukitel WP19 has world’s largest smartphone battery
Oukitel WP19 has world’s largest smartphone battery

Oukitel WP19 21,000 mAh battery lasts 7 days. IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H...

