Sony Xperia 5 price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bigger cover display and...
Sony is releasing the Xperia 5, which will fit in your palm and be the company’s smaller flagship phone. In the first step, the phone will be sold in Europe.
The features of the upcoming Sony Xperia 5 look pretty good.
The phone and its first version will both be able to connect wirelessly to the DualShock 4 controller for the PS4.
The new Sony Xperia 5 will have a smaller 6.1-inch screen than its predecessor, which has a larger screen.
Sony Xperia 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 85,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Dimensions
|158 x 68 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|164 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Blue, Red, Black, Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~449 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3 100%, HDR BT.2020, Triluminos display, X-Reality Engine
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) – (dual SIM model only)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/2.6″, predictive Dual Pixel PDAF, 5-axis OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, predictive PDAF, 2x optical zoom, 5-axis OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/3.4″, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, eye tracking, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps HDR, [email protected], [email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS), [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4″, HDR, Video ([email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat19 1600/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 6) & aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3140 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W (USB Power Delivery 2.0), USB Power Delivery
