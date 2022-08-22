Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sony Xperia 5 price in Pakistan & specs

Sony Xperia 5 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Sony Xperia 5 price in Pakistan & specs

Sony Xperia 5

Advertisement
  • Sony is releasing the Xperia 5, which will fit in your palm.
  • The phone will be able to connect wirelessly to the DualShock 4 controller for the PS4.
  • It will have a smaller 6.1-inch screen than its predecessor, which has a larger screen.
Advertisement

Sony is releasing the Xperia 5, which will fit in your palm and be the company’s smaller flagship phone. In the first step, the phone will be sold in Europe.

The features of the upcoming Sony Xperia 5 look pretty good.

The phone and its first version will both be able to connect wirelessly to the DualShock 4 controller for the PS4.

The new Sony Xperia 5 will have a smaller 6.1-inch screen than its predecessor, which has a larger screen.

Sony Xperia 5 price in Pakistan

Sony Xperia 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 85,999/-

Advertisement

Sony Xperia 5 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Dimensions158 x 68 x 8.2 mm
Weight164 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlue, Red, Black, Grey
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2520 Pixels (~449 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3 100%, HDR BT.2020, Triluminos display, X-Reality Engine
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) – (dual SIM model only)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/2.6″, predictive Dual Pixel PDAF, 5-axis OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, predictive PDAF, 2x optical zoom, 5-axis OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/3.4″, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, eye tracking, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps HDR, [email protected][email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS), [email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4″, HDR, Video ([email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat19 1600/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + Gorilla Glass 6) & aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3140 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W (USB Power Delivery 2.0), USB Power Delivery

Also Read

Does Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 support wireless charging?
Does Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 support wireless charging?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bigger cover display and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story