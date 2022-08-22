Sony Xperia 5 price in Pakistan & specs

Sony is releasing the Xperia 5, which will fit in your palm.

The phone will be able to connect wirelessly to the DualShock 4 controller for the PS4.

It will have a smaller 6.1-inch screen than its predecessor, which has a larger screen.

Sony is releasing the Xperia 5, which will fit in your palm and be the company's smaller flagship phone. In the first step, the phone will be sold in Europe.

The features of the upcoming Sony Xperia 5 look pretty good.

The phone and its first version will both be able to connect wirelessly to the DualShock 4 controller for the PS4.

The new Sony Xperia 5 will have a smaller 6.1-inch screen than its predecessor, which has a larger screen.

Sony Xperia 5 price in Pakistan

Sony Xperia 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 85,999/-

Sony Xperia 5 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie Dimensions 158 x 68 x 8.2 mm Weight 164 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colours Blue, Red, Black, Grey Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485) Chipset Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~449 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features DCI-P3 100%, HDR BT.2020, Triluminos display, X-Reality Engine Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) – (dual SIM model only) Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/2.6″, predictive Dual Pixel PDAF, 5-axis OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, predictive PDAF, 2x optical zoom, 5-axis OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/3.4″, Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, eye tracking, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps HDR, [email protected], [email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS), [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4″, HDR, Video ([email protected] (5-axis gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector ; USB Host NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat19 1600/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 6) & aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3140 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W (USB Power Delivery 2.0), USB Power Delivery

