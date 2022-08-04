Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Sony is working on another Xperia XA1 model with ultra-fast specs, including a 6.0-inch IPS display. Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra’s large screen makes it a phablet. 165 x 79 x 8.1 mm, 188 grammes. Sony Xperia XA1’s 1080 x 1920 pixel display provides high-quality images. Thin bezels on Sony’s Xperia XA1 Ultra let you watch crisp videos from all angles. 367 ppi is not amazing for such a large panel, but it will provide an acceptable image from all angles. Sony’s Xperia XA1 Ultra uses Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20 CPU instead of Snapdragon for speedier processing.

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra price in Pakistan

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,500.

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra specs

Build OS Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat) Dimensions 165 x 79 x 8.1 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual-SIM, Dual Standby, Nano-SIM Colors White, Black, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20 GPU Mali-T880MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.0 Inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~367 PPI pixel density) Memory Built-in 32GB built-in 4GB RAM Card microSD Card (supports up to 250GB) Camera Main 23 MP, Autofocus, LED flash Features Steady Shot, f/2.0, 24mm, phase detection, 1/2.3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], stereo sound rec) Front 16 MP With Smart Selfie Flash, Blur-Fress Selfie Everytime Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio No USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps or LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra EXMOR, BIONZ, Clear Audio Plus, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Organizer, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity 2700 mAh (Li-ion, Non removable) – Fast battery charging (Pump Express+ 2.0)

