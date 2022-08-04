Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Sony Xperia XZ3 Mobile Specifications and Price in Pakistan
Sony is working on another Xperia XA1 model with ultra-fast specs, including a 6.0-inch IPS display. Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra’s large screen makes it a phablet. 165 x 79 x 8.1 mm, 188 grammes. Sony Xperia XA1’s 1080 x 1920 pixel display provides high-quality images. Thin bezels on Sony’s Xperia XA1 Ultra let you watch crisp videos from all angles. 367 ppi is not amazing for such a large panel, but it will provide an acceptable image from all angles. Sony’s Xperia XA1 Ultra uses Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20 CPU instead of Snapdragon for speedier processing.
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,500.
|Build
|OS
|Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
|Dimensions
|165 x 79 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual-SIM, Dual Standby, Nano-SIM
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20
|GPU
|Mali-T880MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.0 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels (~367 PPI pixel density)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB built-in 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card (supports up to 250GB)
|Camera
|Main
|23 MP, Autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Steady Shot, f/2.0, 24mm, phase detection, 1/2.3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], stereo sound rec)
|Front
|16 MP With Smart Selfie Flash, Blur-Fress Selfie Everytime
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps or LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|EXMOR, BIONZ, Clear Audio Plus, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Organizer, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|2700 mAh (Li-ion, Non removable)
|– Fast battery charging (Pump Express+ 2.0)
