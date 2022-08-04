Advertisement
  Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Sony is working on another Xperia XA1 model with ultra-fast specs, including a 6.0-inch IPS display. Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra’s large screen makes it a phablet. 165 x 79 x 8.1 mm, 188 grammes. Sony Xperia XA1’s 1080 x 1920 pixel display provides high-quality images. Thin bezels on Sony’s Xperia XA1 Ultra let you watch crisp videos from all angles. 367 ppi is not amazing for such a large panel, but it will provide an acceptable image from all angles. Sony’s Xperia XA1 Ultra uses Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20 CPU instead of Snapdragon for speedier processing.

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra price in Pakistan

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,500.

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra specs

BuildOSAndroid OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
Dimensions165 x 79 x 8.1 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual-SIM, Dual Standby, Nano-SIM
ColorsWhite, Black, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6757 Helio P20
GPUMali-T880MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.0 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels (~367 PPI pixel density)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB built-in 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card (supports up to 250GB)
CameraMain23 MP, Autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesSteady Shot, f/2.0, 24mm, phase detection, 1/2.3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], stereo sound rec)
Front16 MP With Smart Selfie Flash, Blur-Fress Selfie Everytime
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioNo
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps or LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEXMOR, BIONZ, Clear Audio Plus, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Organizer, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity2700 mAh (Li-ion, Non removable)
– Fast battery charging (Pump Express+ 2.0)

