SpaceX launches revolutionary Starlink V2 Satellites

Starlink V2 satellites were unveiled today in a live event by T-Mobile and SpaceX.

These satellites can carry cell signals to mobile phones and Tesla automobiles directly from space.

Both companies will build a new network across the U.S. called ‘Coverage Above and Beyond’.

Advertisement

It’s likely that you wouldn’t have a cellphone signal if you ever wandered into the middle of a forest or ocean, which would prevent you from accessing the Internet or making calls unless you had a satellite communicator with you.

And the primary cause of the absence of cellular signals in areas like the forest and the ocean is the lack of cell towers installed there by telecom companies to offer you mobile service to access the Internet or to make calls.

But in 2022, technology has advanced to the point where people have finally discovered a way to address the issue of offering cell service even in remote locations that were previously inaccessible by conventional cell signals.

Starlink V2, the satellites that can carry cell signals to mobile phones and Tesla automobiles directly from space, was unveiled today in a live event by the US telecoms carrier T-Mobile and the internationally recognized aerospace corporation SpaceX.

Today’s statement was primarily concerned with T-Mobile’s installation of Starlink V2 in the US.

Both companies will build a new network across the United States with T-Mobile’s current mid-band spectrum under the new plan, called ‘Coverage Above and Beyond’.

Advertisement

Using an existing spectrum has the primary benefit of allowing most handsets on its current network to connect to the new network without the requirement for new hardware.

The new network uses Starlink V2 satellites from SpaceX to cut down on cellular dead spots all around the country.

The recently developed network intends to offer cell phone coverage anytime, everywhere, whether it be in the heart of Death Valley or the Great Smoky Mountains.

Elon Musk, Chief Engineer of SpaceX, claims that the Starlink V2 satellite deployment for the new network will function well for texting and voice calls but not for usages that need high bandwidth.

This is primarily due to the fact that the new network’s cell zones can only supply 2 to 4Mbps.

Advertisement

Even though Starlink V2 technology from SpaceX is only being used in the USA, T-Mobile and SpaceX both expressed their vision for ‘Coverage Above and Beyond’, extending an open invitation to all carriers in the world to work together for a truly global connection.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, expressed his desire to permanently eradicate cellular dead zones from the planet in a tweet.

Also Read Alleged SpaceX capsule debris falls in Australia A piece of what appears to be a SpaceX capsule has crashed...