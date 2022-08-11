Spotify sells concert tickets directly to fans

Spotify has created a new portal to sell fans tickets to live performances.

Spotify has created a new portal to sell fans tickets to live performances directly from its platform. The company’s new website lists upcoming concerts and enables customers buy tickets with a debit or credit card; they must have a Spotify account.

Chris Messina initially observed that the company’s ticketing site was available to the public today.

The home page provides open gigs, while the My events section shows past and upcoming engagements. Spotify Tickets includes upcoming events for Limbeck, Crow, Annie DiRusso, Four Years Strong, and TOKiMONSTA.

Spotify tests new products and ideas to improve customer experience. Some pave the way for our greater user experience, while others are crucial learnings. Tested tickets.spotify.com. The firm told TechCrunch it had no future plans to announce. The company currently prioritizes ticket pre-sales over primary sales.

The company improved its in-app live event discovery page in June. Spotify previously used ticketing partners like Ticketmaster, AXS, DICE, Eventbrite, and See Tickets to list and book events. Ticketing platform rollout may change this. Some tickets mentioned on the Live events page are available for purchase straight from Spotify, according to the company’s support page. Spotify tickets aren’t featured on artist pages. The company didn’t discuss plans to list directly ticketed events on Live Events and artist pages.

Spotify just acts as a ticketing agency and charges a booking fee, according to its legal page. It can also sell tickets on behalf of venues, event promoters, fan clubs, and artists as their disclosed ticketing agent. We asked the company what cut it receives from ticket sales and how this varies from affiliate fees from third-party ticketing arrangements, but it didn’t respond.

Some venues on Spotify Ticket are members of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). So the corporation may be avoiding Live Nation-distributed venues. Lawmakers asked President Biden to investigate Live Nation’s monopolistic ticket distribution methods last year.

Sam Sheridan, Spotify’s product manager for Live Events Discovery, stated in a June blog that users abandoned the app to find live concerts. With a new live events stream and ticketing infrastructure, the firm hopes to solve the discovery problem and make money through direct or affiliate ticket sales. Due to the epidemic, the firm sold virtual pre-recorded concerts last year. Spotify has been criticised for not compensating musicians enough from streaming, so this new endeavour could boost ticket sales.

Spotify’s ticketing platform launch comes days after TikTok’s partnership with Ticketmaster. In February, Snap partnered with a ticketing company to provide event discovery on Snap Minis.

