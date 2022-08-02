Spotify will only update play and shuffle for Premium users

Spotify will double down on this idea.

The music streaming service recently said that it now has a total of 433 million subscribers.

Spotify Premium users will have more control over their music.

In the next few weeks, Spotify Premium users will have more control over their music thanks to an update that will separate the play and shuffle buttons. Right now, both the play and shuffle buttons are on the same button on Spotify Premium and Spotify Free.

Even though it doesn’t seem like a big deal, putting the play and shuffle buttons in different places will make things easier for users. This is true for people who listen to albums or playlists. Even though this may not seem like a big deal, it was for one artist, Adele, who criticized Spotify’s shuffle feature when she released an album last year. The artist was able to get the service to turn off shuffle by default, so people could listen to albums the way they were meant to be heard. Spotify will double down on this idea, giving its paid subscribers a better user interface. This will make things clearer for users.

The music streaming service recently said that it now has a total of 433 million subscribers, with 188 million of them being “premium” subscribers. Even though it is the most popular, it has always made improvements to its platform. It recently added features like Friends Mix, Blend, Supergrouper, and more. But while the company has done well with its service, it hasn’t done as well with its hardware. For example, the Car Thing accessory will no longer be made.

Users of Android and iOS will get the update in the coming weeks. This will be released all over the world, so it should reach everyone. The update is only for Spotify Premium users, so if you have a free account, nothing will change. But if you want to give Spotify a try, click on the link below. The app is also available for iOS devices on the App Store. Now, if only Spotify Hi-Fi would come out this year.

