SwitchBot Smart Home Controls starting kit

SwitchBot offers a range of products to introduce smart components into your home. From automated curtain openers to hands-off light operation and security devices, the SwitchBot range could ease your journey into smart home products

I live in a dumb home. Built one hundred years ago with solid brick interior walls, it is not receptive to any appliance that relies on a Wi-Fi signal. Presently, I have a Wi-Fi mesh system throughout the house to try and get some sort of Wi-Fi signal in each room. I also have Wi-Fi repeaters to run my robot vacuums like the Dreame Bot D10 Plus on test throughout the property. So the house is not a perfect candidate for a smart home environment..

I enjoy smart home benefits and want them. SwitchBot helped me get started. SwitchBot offers smart home devices. Curtain rods, motors for automated curtain adjustment, humidifiers, and LED strip lights are available.

My SwitchBot’starter kit’ contains two $29 smart button pushers, two $19 remote control one-touch buttons, a $14.99 thermometer, and a $39 hub.

The SwitchBot button pusher gadget is meant to be adhered to a switch using an adhesive pad. When the switch is activated, a mechanical arm emerges from the device housing and turns on the light switch or other device.

The SwitchBot remote may be programmed to turn on or off the button pusher’s switch or power source. It’s dual-purpose, so I didn’t need a second remote.

The Thermometer and Hygrometer metre passively records temperature and humidity. It may be used with other devices and configured via the app to turn on other appliances using the SwitchBot smart button pusher.

With the right SwitchBot products, you can quickly set up a smart home. No wiring is required, and voice control is optional. The Switchbot app and most remote controls can control the goods. Each device’s setup appears basic, so you can set up your smart home quickly.

