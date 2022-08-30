T-Mobile’s Magenta Max plan now includes Apple TV Plus

T-Mobile has added Apple TV Plus to its Magenta Max streaming package.

Customers on T-Mobile’s Magenta plan can get a six-month free trial of the streaming TV service.

The carrier also added a year of TelevisaUnivision’s Vix Plus for free.

T-Mobile added Apple TV Plus to its Magenta Max package on Monday. The Wednesday feature is available to new and existing Magenta Max subscribers.

Magenta and Magenta Max customers received a free year of Apple TV Plus. Those on T-Mobile’s Magenta plan can get a six-month free trial of Apple TV Plus if they didn’t already get a free year.

As of Monday morning, T-Mobile was still offering a free year of Apple TV Plus for Magenta (and some older T-Mobile and Sprint plans). The offer lasts through Aug. 31.

With Apple TV, T-Mobile’s most expensive package has four streaming providers.

The carrier has long incorporated Netflix with its Magenta and Magenta Max plans (the “Basic” version with the former and the HD-capable Standard with the latter), and Apple’s TV Plus and Paramount Plus Essentials to its mobile users.

The carrier just added a year of TelevisaUnivision’s Vix Plus for free to contracts for Magenta and Magenta Max.

Wireless providers package streaming services to lure customers to pricier rates. For example, Verizon offers the Disney bundle (Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu) and a free Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass subscription with certain of its pricier unlimited plans.

In June, AT &T removed HBO Max from their highest unlimited package.

AT&T’s agreement with new HBO parent Warner Bros. Discovery in August paves the way for future bundles.

