Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno is putting its new smartphone, the Camon 18, on the market. The new phone will be an addition to Tecno’s popular Camon 18 line. It will be a mid-range phone called the Tecno Camon 18.
Tecno’s Camon 18 has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset utilised in mid-range smartphones.
This phone also has a GPU called the Mali-G52 MC2. The screen on this new smartphone will be 6.8 inches, which is a big screen.
The new Tecno Camon 18 has a full-HD display with a 1080 x 2460 Pixel IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|168.9 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 550 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
