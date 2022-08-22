Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & specs

The new smartphone from Tecno is called the Camon 18.

The phone has a 1080 x 2460 pixel IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD display.

It also has a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Tecno is putting its new smartphone, the Camon 18, on the market. The new phone will be an addition to Tecno’s popular Camon 18 line. It will be a mid-range phone called the Tecno Camon 18.

Tecno’s Camon 18 has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset utilised in mid-range smartphones.

This phone also has a GPU called the Mali-G52 MC2. The screen on this new smartphone will be 6.8 inches, which is a big screen.

The new Tecno Camon 18 has a full-HD display with a 1080 x 2460 Pixel IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno Camon 18 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 168.9 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 550 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

