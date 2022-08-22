Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Camon 18

Advertisement
  • The new smartphone from Tecno is called the Camon 18.
  • The phone has a 1080 x 2460 pixel IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD display.
  • It also has a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
Advertisement

Tecno is putting its new smartphone, the Camon 18, on the market. The new phone will be an addition to Tecno’s popular Camon 18 line. It will be a mid-range phone called the Tecno Camon 18.

Tecno’s Camon 18 has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset utilised in mid-range smartphones.

This phone also has a GPU called the Mali-G52 MC2. The screen on this new smartphone will be 6.8 inches, which is a big screen.

The new Tecno Camon 18 has a full-HD display with a 1080 x 2460 Pixel IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Advertisement

Tecno Camon 18 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 550 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Also Read

Huawei Mate 50 price in Pakistan & specs
Huawei Mate 50 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei is releasing a new phone called the Mate 50, which will...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story