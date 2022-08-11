Tecno camon 18t price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno introduced the Camon 18T, a new smartphone. This time, Tecno Camon 18T is an Asian firm. Let’s look at Tecno Camon 18T’s specs and price. 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD screen. Mediatek G85 Chipset and 4 GB RAM power the phone. Data was given 128 GB. 5000 mAh battery, 18W charging. The Tecno Camon 18T includes a 48-megapixel primary camera. Two sensors have 2-megapixel cameras. Front camera takes 48-megapixel selfies. Android 11 with the manufacturer’s add-on controls everything.

Tecno camon 18t price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno camon 18t specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 168.9 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Iris purple , Dusk Gray, Ceramic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 500 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 48 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

