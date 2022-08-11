Advertisement
Tecno camon 18t price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement

Tecno introduced the Camon 18T, a new smartphone. This time, Tecno Camon 18T is an Asian firm. Let’s look at Tecno Camon 18T’s specs and price. 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD screen. Mediatek G85 Chipset and 4 GB RAM power the phone. Data was given 128 GB. 5000 mAh battery, 18W charging. The Tecno Camon 18T includes a 48-megapixel primary camera. Two sensors have 2-megapixel cameras. Front camera takes 48-megapixel selfies. Android 11 with the manufacturer’s add-on controls everything.

Tecno camon 18t price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno camon 18t specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsIris purple, Dusk Gray, Ceramic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features500 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front48 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Also Read

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno unveils the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian. The business is developing a...

