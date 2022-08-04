Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & features.

Fans of inexpensive yet capable phones are getting more and more enamored with Tecno. Recent attempts by the company have all resulted in gear that performs far above its price range.

The most recent of these devices is the Tecno Camon 19. An 18W charger, USB cable, and a case are included with the purchase of the Tecno Camon 19.

The Tecno Camon 19 has respectable specs, but it goes without saying that at this price point, you shouldn’t anticipate any miracles.

It boasts a 6.8-inch 1080p IPS LCD screen. It has a nice appearance, but its normal refresh rate leaves something to be desired (the Tecno Camon 19 Pro has the same panel, only 120Hz).

The battery has a sizable 5,000mAh capacity. You receive 128GB of inbuilt storage with every model you choose. It has a 64MP 1/1.7″ f/1.7 primary camera.

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 41,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 41,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

Also Read

The Tecno Camon 19 Series will have four new models, with 5G support on the way.
The Tecno Camon 19 Series will have four new models, with 5G support on the way.

Tecno has recently improved their game by offering competitive, premium-ish phones. The...

