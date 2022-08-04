Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & features.

The Tecno Camon 19 Series will have four new models, with 5G support on the way.
Tecno has recently improved their game by offering competitive, premium-ish phones. The...
Fans of inexpensive yet capable phones are getting more and more enamored with Tecno. Recent attempts by the company have all resulted in gear that performs far above its price range.
The most recent of these devices is the Tecno Camon 19. An 18W charger, USB cable, and a case are included with the purchase of the Tecno Camon 19.
The Tecno Camon 19 has respectable specs, but it goes without saying that at this price point, you shouldn’t anticipate any miracles.
It boasts a 6.8-inch 1080p IPS LCD screen. It has a nice appearance, but its normal refresh rate leaves something to be desired (the Tecno Camon 19 Pro has the same panel, only 120Hz).
The battery has a sizable 5,000mAh capacity. You receive 128GB of inbuilt storage with every model you choose. It has a 64MP 1/1.7″ f/1.7 primary camera.
The Tecno Camon 19 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 41,999.
Tecno Camon 19 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 41,999) Price in USD: $NA
