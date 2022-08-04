Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & features.

Fans of inexpensive yet capable phones are getting more and more enamored with Tecno. Recent attempts by the company have all resulted in gear that performs far above its price range.

The most recent of these devices is the Tecno Camon 19. An 18W charger, USB cable, and a case are included with the purchase of the Tecno Camon 19.

The Tecno Camon 19 has respectable specs, but it goes without saying that at this price point, you shouldn’t anticipate any miracles.

It boasts a 6.8-inch 1080p IPS LCD screen. It has a nice appearance, but its normal refresh rate leaves something to be desired (the Tecno Camon 19 Pro has the same panel, only 120Hz).

The battery has a sizable 5,000mAh capacity. You receive 128GB of inbuilt storage with every model you choose. It has a 64MP 1/1.7″ f/1.7 primary camera.

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 41,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

