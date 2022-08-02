Advertisement
  Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian

Tecno unveils the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian. The business is developing a new Camon gadget. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian is a new high-end smartphone. The phone will use the Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 processor (12 nm). The phone’s flagship processor handles high-end components accurately and easily. Tecno’s Camon 19 Pro Mondrian sports a 2.05 GHz Octa-core CPU. Users will like the smartphone’s 6.8-inch screen. The Tecno Camon 19 will include a 1080 x 2460 IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. This phone has Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian price in Pakistan

Pakistani pricing for Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian is Rs. 49,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.7 x 74.5 x 8.58 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.05 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

