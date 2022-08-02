Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno unveils the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian. The business is developing a new Camon gadget. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian is a new high-end smartphone. The phone will use the Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 processor (12 nm). The phone’s flagship processor handles high-end components accurately and easily. Tecno’s Camon 19 Pro Mondrian sports a 2.05 GHz Octa-core CPU. Users will like the smartphone’s 6.8-inch screen. The Tecno Camon 19 will include a 1080 x 2460 IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. This phone has Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian price in Pakistan

Pakistani pricing for Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian is Rs. 49,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.7 x 74.5 x 8.58 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.05 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

Also Read Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Specs The most recent smartphones from Tecno are the Tecno Camon 19 and...