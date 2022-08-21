Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specs

The Chinese company Tecno makes the high-end smartphone Pova 2.

The smartphone has the biggest screen, with a resolution of 1080 x 2460.

6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will help the Helio G85’s work pace.

The Pova 2 is a high-end smartphone made by the Chinese company Tecno. The battery in the smartphone is up to 7,000 mAh, which is a very large amount.

This is a company whose phones have caught people’s attention more than once because they have very interesting specs and a very low price.

The smartphone has the biggest screen, with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 and a size of 6.9 inches.

The Tecno Pova 2 has Android 11 and HIOS 7.6. 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will help the Helio G85’s work pace.

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-

Tecno Pova 2 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm Weight 260 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Polar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB port to Type-C NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

