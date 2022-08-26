Tecno Pova Neo 2 specs leaked before India launch.

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
A new smartphone from Tecno will shortly be released in India. It’s anticipated that the device in question will belong to its Pova line and go by the name Pova Neo 2.
The device’s specifications, however, have already been leaked before its formal release. Therefore, let’s look.
Paras Guglani, a tipster, claims that the company would soon introduce the Tecno Pova Neo 2 4G smartphone for the Indian and international markets.
Additionally, he shared some of the important details about the new smartphone on Twitter.
*Tecno Pova Neo 2 4G* [Global, India]Advertisement
Coming soon ——
Color – cyber blue, Uranolith Gray
6.82" FHD+
Helio G85
RAM- 4 GB, 6GB
Storage – 64 GB, 128GB
Camera- 16 MP+2 MP
Front camera- 8 MP
7000 mAh/ Standard charge #Tecno #TecnopovaNeo2
— Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) August 26, 2022
According to his tweet, the Pova Neo 2 would be offered by the company in two shades: Cyber Blue and Uranolith Gray.
The insider even disclosed that the 7,000mAh battery pack, which will enable a normal charging rate, will be a major component of the upcoming device.
It’s unclear whether the device’s 6.82-inch front display, which has a Full HD+ resolution, is an LCD or an AMOLED panel.
It is expected to have a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under the hood, along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Pova Neo 2 will have a dual 16-megapixel camera arrangement on the back, along with a secondary 2-megapixel sensor.
A selfie camera with an 8-megapixel resolution will be located on the front. With these specifications, it is obvious that the forthcoming smartphone will most likely cost less than INR 15,000.
