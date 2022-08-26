Advertisement
Articles
Tecno Pova Neo 2 specs leaked before India launch.

  • A tipster claims that Tecno will soon release the Pova Neo 2 in India.
  • It is expected to have a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and up to 6GB of RAM.
  • The smartphone will have a dual 16-megapixel camera arrangement on the back, along with a secondary 2-megapixel sensor.
A new smartphone from Tecno will shortly be released in India. It’s anticipated that the device in question will belong to its Pova line and go by the name Pova Neo 2.

The device’s specifications, however, have already been leaked before its formal release. Therefore, let’s look.

Paras Guglani, a tipster, claims that the company would soon introduce the Tecno Pova Neo 2 4G smartphone for the Indian and international markets.

Additionally, he shared some of the important details about the new smartphone on Twitter.

According to his tweet, the Pova Neo 2 would be offered by the company in two shades: Cyber Blue and Uranolith Gray.

The insider even disclosed that the 7,000mAh battery pack, which will enable a normal charging rate, will be a major component of the upcoming device.

It’s unclear whether the device’s 6.82-inch front display, which has a Full HD+ resolution, is an LCD or an AMOLED panel.

It is expected to have a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under the hood, along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Pova Neo 2 will have a dual 16-megapixel camera arrangement on the back, along with a secondary 2-megapixel sensor.

A selfie camera with an 8-megapixel resolution will be located on the front. With these specifications, it is obvious that the forthcoming smartphone will most likely cost less than INR 15,000.

 

