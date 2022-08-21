Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno is coming out with a new smartphone called Spark 4.

Spark 4 will be the company’s low-cost phone.

Tecno Spark 4 has a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor for speedy execution. The phone’s SoC has 3GB of RAM.

Companies are doing a great job by making smartphones for people who are just starting out.

The new Tecno Spark 4 will have some great features that will give customers a choice about whether or not to buy it.

The new Tecno Spark 4 will have some great features that will give customers a choice about whether or not to buy it.

Tecno’s Spark 4 will have a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor for speedy execution.

The phone’s SoC has 3GB of RAM. This RAM allows quick multitasking. The Tecno Spark 4 has 32GB of storage.

Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 15,999/-

Tecno Spark 4 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue gradient, Bluish voilet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~255 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB ) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP , LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB microUSBV2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

