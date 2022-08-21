Advertisement
Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Spark 4

  • Tecno is coming out with a new smartphone called Spark 4.
  • Spark 4 will be the company’s low-cost phone.
  • Tecno Spark 4 has a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor for speedy execution. The phone’s SoC has 3GB of RAM.
Tecno is coming with a new smartphone called Spark 4, which will be the company’s low-cost phone. Companies are doing a great job by making smartphones for people who are just starting out.

The new Tecno Spark 4 will have some great features that will give customers a choice about whether or not to buy it.

Tecno’s Spark 4 will have a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor for speedy execution.

The phone’s SoC has 3GB of RAM. This RAM allows quick multitasking. The Tecno Spark 4 has 32GB of storage.

Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 15,999/-

Tecno Spark 4 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue gradient, Bluish voilet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Quad Core
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~255 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBV2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

