Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & features.

Tecno has released Spark 7 in Pakistani markets. This Spark series phone has outstanding features and specs.

This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 CPU. Spark 7 sports a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This gadget sports a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a 720 x 1640-pixel full-HD display.

The Tecno Spark 7 has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is a formidable number. Spark 7 by Tecno has 64GB of built-in storage, enough to store everything. MicroSD cards provide more storage.

Tecno 7’s back includes four cameras. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

This phone’s 8-megapixel selfie camera helps users take selfies and make video calls.

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.

Tecno Spark 7 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.5
Dimensions164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
GPUArm Mali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh
Price

Price in Rs: 19,999     Price in USD: $99
