Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno has released Spark 7 in Pakistani markets. This Spark series phone has outstanding features and specs.

This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 CPU. Spark 7 sports a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This gadget sports a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a 720 x 1640-pixel full-HD display.

The Tecno Spark 7 has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is a formidable number. Spark 7 by Tecno has 64GB of built-in storage, enough to store everything. MicroSD cards provide more storage.

Tecno 7’s back includes four cameras. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

This phone’s 8-megapixel selfie camera helps users take selfies and make video calls.

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.

Tecno Spark 7 Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.5 Dimensions 164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 GPU Arm Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera : 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: 19,999 Price in USD: $99

