Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs
Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan Tecno Spark 7 Pro price...
Tecno has released Spark 7 in Pakistani markets. This Spark series phone has outstanding features and specs.
This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 CPU. Spark 7 sports a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This gadget sports a 6.52-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a 720 x 1640-pixel full-HD display.
The Tecno Spark 7 has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is a formidable number. Spark 7 by Tecno has 64GB of built-in storage, enough to store everything. MicroSD cards provide more storage.
Tecno 7’s back includes four cameras. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.
This phone’s 8-megapixel selfie camera helps users take selfies and make video calls.
The Tecno Spark 7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.5
|Dimensions
|164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh
Advertisement
Price
|Price in Rs: 19,999 Price in USD: $99
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.