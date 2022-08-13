Advertisement
Tecno Spark 8c Price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Spark 8c Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Tecno Spark 8c Price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Spark 8c Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 8c Price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999. Tecno, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has released a new Spark-series handset. The company’s upcoming device will be a low-cost phone. The newcomer will be known as the Tecno Spark 8C. The new smartphone will be powered by the powerful Unisoc T606 chipset. This chipset is used in mid-range smartphones, and the Tecno Spark 8C has a Quad-Core processor inside the handset to provide more power. The device has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen as well as an ARM Mali-G57 GPU.

Tecno Spark 8C detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76 x 9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTurquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetUnisoc T606
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
