Tecno Spark 8c Price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Spark 8c Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 8c Price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999. Tecno, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has released a new Spark-series handset. The company’s upcoming device will be a low-cost phone. The newcomer will be known as the Tecno Spark 8C. The new smartphone will be powered by the powerful Unisoc T606 chipset. This chipset is used in mid-range smartphones, and the Tecno Spark 8C has a Quad-Core processor inside the handset to provide more power. The device has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen as well as an ARM Mali-G57 GPU.

Tecno Spark 8C detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76 x 9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Turquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T606 GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh