Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Spark 9 Pro

Advertisement

Tecno is developing a Spark Pro. Tecno is releasing a new Spark-series mid-ranger called Tecno Spark 9 Pro. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85, a new processor (12nm). This phone sports a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2480-pixel display. This next gadget has Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The incoming new smartphone has 4/6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in the Spark 9 Pro from Tecno, thus it will operate super-fast. 128GB of storage means your data is infinite.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 9 Pro will cost Rs. 28,999 in Pakistan.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsQuantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White, Hacker Storm
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2480 Pixels (~410 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP (AI lens), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read

Tecno Pop 5S price in Pakistan & specification
Tecno Pop 5S price in Pakistan & specification

Tecno will soon release a new Pop 5S. Tecno launches an entry-level...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy a51 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy a51 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story