Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno is developing a Spark Pro. Tecno is releasing a new Spark-series mid-ranger called Tecno Spark 9 Pro. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85, a new processor (12nm). This phone sports a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2480-pixel display. This next gadget has Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The incoming new smartphone has 4/6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in the Spark 9 Pro from Tecno, thus it will operate super-fast. 128GB of storage means your data is infinite.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 9 Pro will cost Rs. 28,999 in Pakistan.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White, Hacker Storm Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2480 Pixels (~410 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP (AI lens), Dual LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

