Tesla Releases New Image of Optimus Humanoid Robot Prototype

Company plans to build robot using its knowledge of power electronics.

Tesla hopes that robot will be useful for both business and personal use.

Tesla displayed a photo of Optimus at its annual shareholder meeting.

Tesla is now teasing us with a new picture of the Optimus Humanoid Robot Prototype. Last year, the event Tesla AI Day was all about the company’s programme for self-driving cars. The company also showed off its Dojo supercomputer and said it would build a humanoid robot called “Tesla Bot,” which is now called “Tesla Optimus.”

At first, the company wanted to hold the event on August 19. But Musk used Twitter in June to say that the event would happen on September 30 instead. The CEO said that the delay was because Tesla might have a prototype of Optimus by then.

Now, at Tesla’s annual meeting of shareholders, Musk showed a new picture of the Tesla Optimus to promote the next AI Day #2 event.

Even though users can see in the picture, the real prototype of Tesla Optimus has robotic hands. When the company announced this project last year, Musk brought a person dressed as a robot on stage as a joke.

In January, Tesla’s CEO said that making the robot is more important than making other products in 2022. He also thinks that the business of humanoid robots should grow to be bigger than Tesla’s car business:

“I suspect Optimus is going to be more valuable than the car long-term. It will turn the whole notion of the economy on its head.”

The company hopes that Optimus will be the best way to deal with the lack of workers. Tesla plans to build the robot using its knowledge of power electronics and batteries for electric cars. It will also use its knowledge of artificial intelligence to give the robot a brain.

Tesla hopes that the robot will get better over time and be able to do a wider range of tasks, making it useful for both business and personal use.

