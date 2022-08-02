Advertisement
  The Android 13 Tiramisu Update Won't Arrive Anytime Soon
The Android 13 Tiramisu Update Won’t Arrive Anytime Soon

The Android 13 Tiramisu Update Won’t Arrive Anytime Soon

The Android 13 Tiramisu Update Won’t Arrive Anytime Soon

Google recently released the current month’s Android 13 Security Bulletin. It talks about security concerns and how they are defended against by Android 13; devices with a security patch level of 2022-09-01. The advisory was published in August; but the statement indicates that the security fixes; referenced in it won’t be accessible until September.

Google’s plans for Pixels are not necessarily revealed by the release date; of the release notes or the fact that Android 13; will include the security patch for September 2022. Since the Pixels received the upgrade two weeks before; the open-source version of Android 12 (AOSP) was released; it is likely that Google will follow a similar strategy this time.

In February 2022, Google released the initial developer beta for Android 13. Even a month before Google I/O; the organization’s annual developer conference, the first beta was made available.

Google recently released Android 13 Beta 4; for the brand-new Pixel 6a, indicating that the beta programme; may be around for a while.

