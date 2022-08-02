The Android 13 Tiramisu Update Won’t Arrive Anytime Soon

Google published the first Android 13 developer beta in February 2022.

It even released the first beta a month earlier than usual.

In the meantime, Google has recently published Android 13 Beta 4 for the brand-new Pixel 6a.

Advertisement

Google recently released the current month’s Android 13 Security Bulletin. It talks about security concerns and how they are defended against by Android 13; devices with a security patch level of 2022-09-01. The advisory was published in August; but the statement indicates that the security fixes; referenced in it won’t be accessible until September.

Google’s plans for Pixels are not necessarily revealed by the release date; of the release notes or the fact that Android 13; will include the security patch for September 2022. Since the Pixels received the upgrade two weeks before; the open-source version of Android 12 (AOSP) was released; it is likely that Google will follow a similar strategy this time.

In February 2022, Google released the initial developer beta for Android 13. Even a month before Google I/O; the organization’s annual developer conference, the first beta was made available.

Google recently released Android 13 Beta 4; for the brand-new Pixel 6a, indicating that the beta programme; may be around for a while.

Also Read Google Chrome to offer handwriting-to-text on Android 13 Google is anticipated to release its first tablet in the near future....