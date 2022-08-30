This new update to Google Meet could save your career

Video-conferencing users can now mute themselves by pressing the spacebar.

Releasing the button unmutes. The feature is deactivated by default but may be enabled in Google Meet’s settings.

It will roll out to Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts on September 9.

A new update to Google Meet could put an end to embarrassing moments on video calls for good.

“We hope this makes it even easier for you to participate in your meetings by quickly unmuting to say something,” the firm noted in a Google Workspace update blog post(opens in a new tab). It could also help users who forget to mute themselves again after unmuting in a group call.

The feature is deactivated by default but may be enabled in Google Meet’s settings menu. It will roll out to Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts on all web browsers on September 9.

Zoom users can mute and unmute with the spacebar. To unmute in Microsoft Teams, press Ctrl+Spacebar.

Google Duo and Meet are being merged into a single video calling service.

It also comes after the platform added support for USB accessories, letting users mute and unmute headsets, speaker microphones, and other USB devices.

A recent Google Workspace upgrade will also change how its smart assistant responds to “Hey Google” during video conferencing calls.

Google Assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and 10 minutes before a meeting.

