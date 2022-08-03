TikTok is developing a competitor to Spotify

A patent shows that this is exactly what the company wants to do.

TikTok has become a fake app for finding new music, and it would make sense for it to build on that idea. A recently found patent from TikTok shows that this is exactly what the company wants to do.

Insider found out about these patent applications. ByteDance, which is the company that owns the social side, put these in a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office. They are called “TikTok Music.” ByteDance had already filed for the trademark in November of last year in Australia.

According to the patent, people will be able to make, share, and recommend playlists on TikTok Music, just like they can on Spotify. You can also talk about music and live stream audio and video.

This is not the first time that ByteDance has done something in the music business. A Chinese company called Resso was released in India, Brazil, and Indonesia in 2020. It has some of the same features as TikTok Music, like the ability to make, share, and recommend playlists.

ByteDance even uses the social side to bring its users Resso, which lets people listen to the full version of songs they find on it. Resso had more than 40 million users every month in India, Brazil, and Indonesia in November 2021, and that number grew a lot in January 2022.

As of right now, it is not clear if ByteDance will build TikTok Music on the same framework as Resso or if they will build something completely different.

