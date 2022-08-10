TikTok is testing a tool that ties comments to search results

Google has said that TikTok is a threat to its Search product.

A small number of users can already try out the new feature.

Search functions of the TikTok app will get better with an upcoming feature.

Advertisement

Recent reports say that TikTok is testing a new feature that improves how the app searches. The new feature highlights keywords in comments and links to search results for those keywords. It already lets users find new content and trends, but the new feature would make search even better on the app. A small number of users can already try out the new feature.

Some news stories have already said that Gen Z uses TikTok as a search engine. If the new feature does well, it will be more of a threat to Google.

Google has already said that the social side is a threat to its Search product, even before the new feature comes out. Senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan, who is in charge of Google’s Knowledge & Information organisation, says that younger people often use apps like Instagram and TikTok to find new things instead of Google Search or Maps. He also said that younger users want to find content in new and more interesting ways.

He also said that almost 40% of young people would rather use TikTok or Instagram than Google Maps or Search to find a place to eat. Some of the reasons for this are trust and accuracy problems. Google doesn’t have this kind of feature, but TikTok has a lot of reviews and views for each piece of information.

Google, on the other hand, indexes the web and sends users to other websites. The company, on the other hand, is trying to keep users on its app while still meeting their search needs by using an internal search model.

Also Read TikTok now displays new followers between profile views TikTok is trying out a new feature that lets users know when...