TikTok now displays new followers between profile views

TikTok is trying out a new feature that lets users know when their profile page has gained several new followers.

When a user logs in, their profile page will show how many new followers they’ve gained.

Since TikTok is where influencers and online stars hang out now, this is exactly the kind of small change that is helpful.

It could also feed into the unhealthy fixation individuals have had since the emergence of social media, when we tie our worth to arbitrary statistics instead of producing content for our fulfilment.

I’ll wager on the latter, but I won’t be happy if I lose.

Social media platforms seem to be offering more ways to measure user interactions.

WhatsApp gives reactions to messages, Instagram lets users react to stories, YouTube’s creator programmes reward users for producing views, and here’s today’s item of concern.

TikTok offers a new way to measure a metric it currently gives.

These will be displayed alongside the number of followers in a smaller, red typeface.

It’s an interesting approach for visitors to trace their progress on the site, and content creators get notified if their piece does better than intended.

I think it encourages harmful practises, though. I’m sure I don’t surprise anyone when I say all social media networks exploit people in some way.

TikTok needs video makers and users to engage with ads.

This new feature will simply help users incessantly monitor whether or not their content is performing properly.

