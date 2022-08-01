TikTok will include games

Games will be found by watching a video made by the game’s creator.

TikTok is coming up with new ways to get people to use it and to keep its fans coming back. The social media platform is now planning to add HTML 5 minigames to keep you busy while you watch videos.

A spokesperson for TikTok said this about what happened:

“We’re always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community. Currently, we’re exploring bringing HTML5 games to TikTok through integrations with third-party game developers and studios”

The comment shows that TikTok has already worked with third-party game developers and studios to integrate mini-games into the platform. People will be able to play these games inside the app, and they can be found by watching a video made by the game’s creator.

At the time this was written, Vodoo, Lotem, FRVR, Nitro Games, and Aim Lab were working with TikTok to make sure the right things were done.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been rumours about the HTML5 minigames on TikTok. Zynga and TikTok worked together to make Disco Loco 3D, a game that is similar to Zynga’s other popular game, High Heels. Now, TikTok has teamed up with a lot more developers and studios, and talks are still going on to add even more.

Once the feature is added, it will give TikTok a clear advantage over its rivals.

