Truth Social app is not approved on Google Play Store

Truth Social, from former US President Donald Trump, has not yet been approved for distribution on Google’s Play Store.

There is not enough content moderation for the app, Google says.

Truth Social reinstated Trump’s social media profile more than a year after he was banned for inciting violence.

A Google spokesperson said Tuesday that the social media platform Truth Social, from former US President Donald Trump, has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google Play Store because there is not enough content moderation.

The app launched on Feb. 21. 40% of U.S. smartphones are Android. Most smartphone users can’t download Truth Social without Google or Apple.

“On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” Google said.

Google has told Truth Social that it is against the rules of the Play Store to make physical threats or encourage violence.

In a press release, said it “continuously worked in good faith with Google to ensure that the Truth Social Android App complies with Google’s policies without compromising our promise to be a haven for free speech.”

It added: “Moreover, some of our competitors’ apps are allowed in the Google Play Store despite rampantly violating Google’s prohibition on sexual content and other policies, whereas Truth Social has zero tolerance for sexually explicit content.”

Truth Social reinstated Trump’s social media profile more than a year after he was banned after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots for encouraging violence.

TMTG has claimed to give an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on Truth Social, appealing to a constituency that feels conventional internet platforms have cleansed their opinions on hot-button topics like the 2020 presidential election.

