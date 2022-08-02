‘Tweets per month’ is a new service being tested by Twitter

It shows how often a user tweets in a month.

Even strange new inventions and discoveries are easy to understand in this fast-paced world. All IT companies try to add new features and updates to their platforms to make life easier for users and keep them there. Twitter is trying out a new feature called “tweets per month,” which shows how often a user tweets in a month.

Twitter has offered experimental access to the function to a select users, who are already debating it. When a user visits his profile, where he sees his followings and followers, a new feature shows how many tweets he’s sent every month.

Few people are delighted to see the function because they want to know how many tweets they’ve sent and want to reach a goal, while others are unhappy since it tells them how much time they’ve spent on Twitter. Few people said they already spend too much time on social media, but this additional option makes them feel worse. Many people believe the function might help them decide whether to follow someone. Someone who tweets hundreds of times each month isn’t someone else’s timeline. If someone only has an account and doesn’t tweet, other users may not follow him, thus the new function may assist positive individuals have a focused and clean following.

Twitter’s representative praised the new functionality.

“This is part of an ongoing experiment in which we want to learn how providing more context about the frequency of an account’s Tweets can help people make more informed decisions about the accounts they choose to engage with.”

When they get the feature, the users should keep their spirits up and make the most of it.

