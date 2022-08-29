Twitter Insiders admit Peiter Zatko shocking claims are true

Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former security chief, has revealed shocking information to Congress.

Some of the firm’s board members and insiders felt his motives were not correct.

The bold assertions help Elon Musk’s legal battles begin in October.

Advertisement

Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former security chief, has revealed shocking information to Congress. Some were surprised, but now insiders confirm some of the assertions.

Zatko criticised the company’s security weaknesses. He further mentioned being told not to report to the board.

Many of the firm’s board members and insiders felt his motives were not correct, yet they confirmed some assertions.

An unnamed Twitter employee told BusinessInsider that the company has skeletons, but so do all companies.

Zatko’s words can’t be ignored. These facts are alarming because the corporation isn’t known for lying about its past.

Zatko was the platform’s infosec chief. His whistleblower report is controversial because the claims are large and involve wrongdoing.

Advertisement

The Washington Post originally reported the allegations on Wednesday, and the company’s CEO said they’re still evaluating them.

The bold assertions help Elon Musk. Musk’s legal battles begin in October, so timing is crucial.

Musk is seeking to gather evidence of the company’s deception to get out of the $44 million Twitter arrangement.

Three Twitter employees agree that Zatko is trustworthy. They said his report contained many truthful portions.

Due to the sensitivity of the subject, the employees sought anonymity.

Zatko criticised Twitter’s shortcomings and leadership. He accused the CEO of not letting him send a full report to the board. It covered Twitter’s various challenges.

Advertisement

Employees think Twitter’s leadership needs reform because CEO Jack Dorsey was unavailable. Therefore, employee-related issues couldn’t be discussed openly.

Now, another ex-Twitter executive says a company can follow all standards and still be weak. This occurred.

The former executive said communication was open at the firm and he could express his ideas freely. If Zatko wasn’t allowed to freely discuss Twitter’s security problems, the problem is significant.

Many wonder why everything was revealed now and not previously. Why did he whistleblow a department he was told to ignore?

Insiders may dispute some of the claims. Spam and monetizable active users are next.

They argue that Zatko’s charges and terminology are confusing. What he asserts now was never discussed on Twitter. His firing might mean revenge.

Advertisement

Zatko’s hands were everywhere, so no one knew what he was doing. His best emails were on security.

Also Read Google is testing new ways to display tweets in search results Google is testing a panel named "Popular on Twitter". The idea is...