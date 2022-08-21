Twitter new feature lets users choose who can comment on a post

One meets a million people online. People with public accounts or who express many opinions are commonly cyberbullied or trolled. These include comments and direct messaging on individual posts. Twitter is no exception, as the number of trolls and cyberbullies on the app is huge.

Even though Twitter’s moderation facilities are working to rid the app of them, some of them still find ways to torment people who don’t fall within their specific thinking group or, if they are discriminatory, their approved racial group.

Twitter has a new tool that lets users set tweet privacy after they’ve posted them. This new Twitter feature is still in development and will soon be available worldwide.

This feature lets users control who can comment on their tweets. To modify settings, click the three dots to drop the menu.

After clicking “Change who can reply,” users have 3 more options: everyone, individuals they follow, and those named in the message.

By having complete control, users may create a safer social atmosphere.

Users who are bullied online can build a non-toxic place for themselves, and those with several personalities, like work, will also have a better environment.

