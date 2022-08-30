Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Twitter new feature lets users post CTAs to profiles
Twitter new feature lets users post CTAs to profiles

Twitter new feature lets users post CTAs to profiles

Articles
Advertisement
Twitter new feature lets users post CTAs to profiles

Twitter new feature lets users post CTAs to profiles

Advertisement
  • Twitter is improving its shopping area by adding a store link to Pro profile spotlights.
  • Users can now be shopping managers and publish and manage their product displays in the app.
  • Twitter has always introduced amazing features, and we hope this one will too.
Advertisement

Covid-19 caused several job losses two years ago. Unemployed people used their talents. They made and sold things to support their family. They are marketed and sold on social media. Most platforms, like Twitter, are improving their marketplaces and adding new tools to make it easier for users to get involved.

Nima Owji uploaded a screenshot showing Twitter working on a spotlight option and custom link display where you may customise your CTA.

A call to action can be put on your profile. A CTA gives followers or subscribers clear instructions.

Booking an appointment or signing a petition are CTAs. Twitter now lets corporate users upload logos to their profiles.

This new function will help users generate money and awareness for causes.

Advertisement

Since April of last year, Twitter has been testing professional profiles with select users.

Twitter introduced the feature in March. Users could add their location, business type, and contact info to their professional profiles.

Twitter is improving its shopping area by adding a store link to Pro profile spotlights.

According to a snapshot released by social media today, users can now be shopping managers and publish and manage their product displays in the app.

Twitter has always introduced amazing features, and we hope this one will too.

Also Read

Apple Watch Pro could be bad news for your collection of watch bands
Apple Watch Pro could be bad news for your collection of watch bands

Rumours suggest your old Apple Watch bands might not work with the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story