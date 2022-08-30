Twitter new feature lets users post CTAs to profiles

Twitter is improving its shopping area by adding a store link to Pro profile spotlights.

Users can now be shopping managers and publish and manage their product displays in the app.

Twitter has always introduced amazing features, and we hope this one will too.

Covid-19 caused several job losses two years ago. Unemployed people used their talents. They made and sold things to support their family. They are marketed and sold on social media. Most platforms, like Twitter, are improving their marketplaces and adding new tools to make it easier for users to get involved.

Nima Owji uploaded a screenshot showing Twitter working on a spotlight option and custom link display where you may customise your CTA.

A call to action can be put on your profile. A CTA gives followers or subscribers clear instructions.

Booking an appointment or signing a petition are CTAs. Twitter now lets corporate users upload logos to their profiles.

This new function will help users generate money and awareness for causes.

Since April of last year, Twitter has been testing professional profiles with select users.

Twitter introduced the feature in March. Users could add their location, business type, and contact info to their professional profiles.

