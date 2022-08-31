Twitter users can now customize audience for tweets.

Twitter has launched Twitter Circle, a new tool that lets users choose who can view their tweets.

Users can add up to 150 individuals and change who can see them at any time.

Tweets designated for a specific group cannot be shared or retweeted by others.

Users of the famous microblogging website Twitter may now choose who can view their tweets thanks to a new feature.

Users can decide whether everyone can see their tweets or just individuals in their circles using this tool called Twitter Circle.

The launch took place on Tuesday. According to the announcement accompanying the release, Twitter Circle was developed as “a new approach to tweet to a smaller community.”

Today we’re rolling out Twitter Circle! This lets you choose on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis who can see your Tweets––everyone or only those in your circle. https://t.co/LmsaPZBTFy — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 30, 2022

According to the company, the function makes it simpler to engage in more private chats and develop stronger relationships with specific followers.

However, users must use the tool, which allows them to view who is in their Twitter Circle, each time they tweet on a tweet-by-tweet basis.

Additionally, users have control over who can interact with their tweets because to the fact that tweets designated particularly for the circle cannot be retweeted.

After receiving an “overwhelmingly positive” response, Twitter made the feature available to all users of the program after testing it in May.

Users worldwide of Twitter.com, Android, and iOS can now access the service.

Choose your Twitter circle by

You have the choice to share a tweet only with people in your circle or with everyone on the list before sharing it. With this function, you may add up to 150 individuals and change who can be added or removed at any moment.

One Twitter Circle is all you can have, according to the social media platform.

But there’s a problem. You can include someone in the circle whether or not you follow them. They will be able to view your tweets and any answers you exchange once you add them to your circle.

On Twitter’s website, the company stated, “Don’t worry, no one will be aware of any changes you make to your circle.

Since the tweets can only be seen by the Twitter users you’ve chosen for your circle, it was added that “Tweets sent to your circle will appear with a green badge underneath them.” They cannot be shared or retweeted.

Twitter has stated that all replies to public tweets will stay private even if the user’s account is public.

