Edition: English
Edition: English

Users can track your 'precise location' with new Instagram update on iOS, make sure to turn it off

Articles
Instagram update

  • Knowing someone’s precise location can lead to several crimes.
  • This act has extended to other social media platforms too.
  • Users should upload photos and videos with location data arefully.
Warning: the infographics that have gone popular warning iPhone users about an Instagram update that allows others to view their precise location online are incorrect.

The posts, which have been posted by Instagram business coaches and brands and subsequently disseminated by influencers on their Stories, assert that the iPhone’s “precise location” feature grants apps permission to track your location.

 

Even TikTok and Twitter have adopted false information.

Unfortunately, it’s just embarrassing hoaxes being disseminated on social media. After tagging your city of residence, no one can view the specific address or location of your home.

According to a message posted to the official Instagram creators account, the precise location setting has been since iOS 14, but it is only used internally so that users may access location tags and map features.

“We don’t share your location with others,” the post said. “People can manage Location Services via their device settings, and tag locations on their posts if they want to share that information.”

Verify the accuracy of your visually appealing infographics before to publishing, or else we’ll be faced with yet another “I do not grant Facebook permission to share anything of mine” meme.

