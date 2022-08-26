Users can track your ‘precise location’ with new Instagram update on iOS, make sure to turn it off

Knowing someone’s precise location can lead to several crimes.

This act has extended to other social media platforms too.

Users should upload photos and videos with location data arefully.

Warning: the infographics that have gone popular warning iPhone users about an Instagram update that allows others to view their precise location online are incorrect.

The posts, which have been posted by Instagram business coaches and brands and subsequently disseminated by influencers on their Stories, assert that the iPhone’s “precise location” feature grants apps permission to track your location.

A post shared by @goaldiggercoachingltd

Even TikTok and Twitter have adopted false information.

Unfortunately, it’s just embarrassing hoaxes being disseminated on social media. After tagging your city of residence, no one can view the specific address or location of your home.

Why is everyone on Instagram all of a sudden posting about ‘precise location’? AFAIK this isn’t a new thing, and the only entity that can track your precise location is the app you give permission to, not a random stranger. Am I missing something here? — Ziad Achkar (@ziadachkar) August 25, 2022

According to a message posted to the official Instagram creators account, the precise location setting has been since iOS 14, but it is only used internally so that users may access location tags and map features.

“We don’t share your location with others,” the post said. “People can manage Location Services via their device settings, and tag locations on their posts if they want to share that information.”

A post shared by Instagram's @Creators (@creators)

Verify the accuracy of your visually appealing infographics before to publishing, or else we’ll be faced with yet another “I do not grant Facebook permission to share anything of mine” meme.

Lol u can’t find someone’s location using Instagram. The precise location is to see if you’re at venue if you link your location. These old people are so dense. They see one video and create a mass hysteria — ✨ (@theonlyshxn) August 24, 2022

Absolutely tragic yet hilarious that millennials are now posting Boomer-y “Share this post to prove to Facebook that you still use your account otherwise your account will be DELETED!”-esque engagement bait pic.twitter.com/A3Qx5cOLY3 — Alex Rocca (@AlexDRocca) August 25, 2022

