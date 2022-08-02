Using Twitter to promote yourself may lead to a higher salary

University of Texas study looked at pay information from CEOs, CIOs, CPOs, and others.

Twitter was the most popular social media site because it lets you reach a larger audience.

Tweeting about knowledge, expertise, and abilities increases employment prospects by 32%.

A new study by researchers at The University of Texas shows that executives who promote themselves on Twitter are more likely to get jobs that pay more.

Andrew Whinston, a professor at Texas McCombs in the fields of information, risk, and operations management, was in charge of the study. He and his research team found that CEOs who tweet often about their knowledge, expertise, and skills are 32% more likely to get jobs that pay more.

People who want to get better executive jobs and are thinking about promoting themselves on social media sites like Twitter should find these results convincing. But there’s also something bad about it.

If you post badly or too much, hiring managers who are looking for candidates might find things about you that they don’t like. People might also think you’re full of yourself if you talk about yourself too much. But if it’s done well, it can help a candidate look more trustworthy and set them apart from other candidates.

The study looked at pay information from a number of CEOs, CIOs, CPOs, and others. Twitter was the most popular social media site because it lets you reach a much larger audience than competitors like Facebook. Researchers looked at how many posts executives made and how many people saw them.

They also counted how many of these tweets were about personal branding and matched them to the needs of a job or a business. These were put up against a group of executives who didn’t use social media to promote themselves.

Executives who promoted themselves were more likely to acquire high-paying positions. Whinston:

“Self-promotion worked in this class of people. We found that the idea of self-promotion is indeed a valid concept and that it’s worth some time and effort to promote yourself on Twitter.”

