Various TV stars hope to appear in Mortal Kombat 2

A sequel to the Mortal Kombat movie is under development.

It is unclear as to which characters will appear in the film.

The sequel will likely feature a fan-favorite character from the video games.

The Mortal Kombat film, which was released during the Covid-19 pandemic; did well at the box office and ended up becoming the most watched new release; on HBO Max for the entire year. A Mortal Kombat movie sequel is presently in production; although it’s not yet known which characters will make an appearance.

Additionally, it was revealed that the sequel would be helmed by Simon McQuoid again; with Jeremy Slater composing the screenplay. Many cast members are undecided about their return; because there is no set release date. Among them is Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion); who is hoping McQuoid and Slater would give him a role in the second chapter. Sanada responded when asked if he would appear; in the follow-up,

I don’t know; I haven’t heard anything official yet. However, I’m hoping they’ll add a Scorpion scene; so I can shout “Get over here!” once more.

In addition, Mortal Kombat 2 is likely to include a fan favourite video game character; who was absent from the first instalment. Even though his appearance in the movie was hinted; at in the final scene, fans of Johnny Cage were left wondering; where the master of the Shadow Kick was.

“That’s a really good question. It might be one of the assassins; from the Bullet Train, but I have no idea.

Another candidate for Johny’s position is WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. Fans frequently bring up his name as a potential Johnny Cage; because of how similar his WWE persona; is to that of the video game character.

