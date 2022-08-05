Vivo has launched its third 6G White Paper

6G will converge communication, processing, and sensing, per analysis.

A 6G network will connect humans to machines and machines to machines.

Beyond 2030, experts predict that the 6G framework and associated technologies.

Advertisement

The Communications Research Institute’s third 6G white paper is Building a Freely Connected Physical and Digital Integrated World. Beyond 2030, vivo experts expect the 6G framework and related technologies will touch daily life.

“As one of the world’s leading smartphone vendors, we are dedicated to empowering consumers by making cutting-edge 5G smartphones affordable and accessible. At the same time, we have set our sights on the future i.e. 6G,” said Qin Fei, President of vivo Communications Research Institute. “At the forefront of R&D, we continue to explore what a 6G world might look like and what technologies we need to develop to get there.”

The industry has formed a consensus on 6G services and key competency indicators during the previous two years. Key enabling technologies are also gaining traction. The vivo Communications Research Institute has analysed and evaluated 6G business models and drivers, application scenarios, system architecture, and enabling technologies to shape its future.

vivo’s latest white paper on 6G builds on two earlier works released in 2020: ‘Digital Life 2030+’, which provides insights into potential 6G digital scenarios for the next decade, and ‘6G Vision, Requirements and Challenges’, which outlines vivo’s vision for 6G, namely that 6G will enable convergence of the digital and physical worlds.

The white paper predicts that 6G will provide super communication, information, and integrated computing capabilities, creating an interconnected physical and digital environment. 6G will converge communication, processing, and sensing, per analysis. A 6G network will connect humans to machines and machines to machines, creating a new digital universe. By 2030, billions of gadgets could be connected.

“6G will allow us to bring the next generation of connectivity into every aspect of people’s lives. It will integrate more access technologies, cover a larger physical space, and provide better core capabilities, supporting more services,” said Rakesh Tamrakar, 5G Standard Expert at vivo. “By seamlessly connecting industries, transportation, workspace, and homes, 6G will contribute greatly to society – from the democratization of professional talent to the enhancement of emergency and disaster response.”

Advertisement

To provide 6G services and integrate sensing and communication, new network functions are needed. 6G will combine mobile networks, computers, cross-domain data exchange, and AI networks. So, a new system architecture is needed.

6G native AI would improve network and air interface efficiency, system flexibility, and cost by integrating sensing and communication. Intelligent and basic information services require an end-to-end cross-layer data plane. Low-power communication eliminates terminal access barriers, enabling pervasive connectivity. MIMO evolution, RIS technology, and novel waveforms are promising research fields that will lead to a more efficient, flexible network that can support more application scenarios and offer additional sensing functionalities.

Also Read Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan & specs Vivo debuted the X60 Pro in China. X60 and X60 Pro pictures...