Vivo iQOO Z6 5G price in Pakistan & features.

According to rumors, iQOO is developing a new model to complement its current Z6 portfolio. Although details are still sketchy, rumors suggest that the iQOO Z6 5G will support 80W rapid charging. The iQOO Z6 5G would be the fourth sibling in the Z6 line, adding to the current trio.

The iQOO Z6 Pro, a 66W charger, the iQOO Z6, a 4G phone, and the iQOO Z6 5G, which was released back in March, all have different charging speeds.

It is hoped that this signifies the new device will have a unique name as the iQOO Z6 5G name is already in use.

A few days ago, an unannounced iQOO Z6x and a Vivo X80 Lite 5G were discovered on the list of Google Play Supported Devices. There might be a relationship there.

Beyond its charging speed, we still don’t know much about this impending iQOO Z6 5G model. The phone is anticipated to have a 5,000 mAh battery, a triple rear camera system with a 64MP primary camera, and a 120Hz LCD display.

Advertisement

Additionally, a Snapdragon 7 series chipset is rumored. Hopefully, as the release date approaches, we will learn more.

Vivo iQOO Z6 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo iQOO Z6 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999.

Vivo iQOO Z6 5G Specifications:

Design Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Protection GORILLA GLASS Colors Starlight Black/Rainbow Fantasy

Advertisement Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G

Display Display Type IPS Size 6.58” Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, Display Colors 16 M COLOR Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS

Media Alert Types RINGGING & VIBRATING Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES

Camera Primary 50MP+2MP+2MP Selfie Camera 16MP

Advertisement Software Operating System ANDROID 11

Hardware Chipset Snapdragon 695 CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) RAM (Memory) 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 5000 MAh Placement LI-PO

Also Read Vivo X80 Lite 5G price in Pakistan & features The normal Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro were introduced by...