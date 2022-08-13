Vivo iQOO Z6 5G price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo X80 Lite 5G price in Pakistan & features
The normal Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro were introduced by...
According to rumors, iQOO is developing a new model to complement its current Z6 portfolio. Although details are still sketchy, rumors suggest that the iQOO Z6 5G will support 80W rapid charging. The iQOO Z6 5G would be the fourth sibling in the Z6 line, adding to the current trio.
The iQOO Z6 Pro, a 66W charger, the iQOO Z6, a 4G phone, and the iQOO Z6 5G, which was released back in March, all have different charging speeds.
It is hoped that this signifies the new device will have a unique name as the iQOO Z6 5G name is already in use.
A few days ago, an unannounced iQOO Z6x and a Vivo X80 Lite 5G were discovered on the list of Google Play Supported Devices. There might be a relationship there.
Beyond its charging speed, we still don’t know much about this impending iQOO Z6 5G model. The phone is anticipated to have a 5,000 mAh battery, a triple rear camera system with a 64MP primary camera, and a 120Hz LCD display.
Additionally, a Snapdragon 7 series chipset is rumored. Hopefully, as the release date approaches, we will learn more.
The Vivo iQOO Z6 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999.
Vivo iQOO Z6 5G Specifications:
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
|Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
|Colors
|Starlight Black/Rainbow Fantasy
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.58”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels,
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
|Alert Types
|RINGGING & VIBRATING
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
|Primary
|50MP+2MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
|Operating System
|ANDROID 11
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 695
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|RAM (Memory)
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
|Bluetooth
|5.2A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|5000 MAh
|Placement
|LI-PO
