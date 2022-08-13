Advertisement
Vivo iQOO Z6 5G price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Vivo iQOO Z6 5G price in Pakistan & features.

According to rumors, iQOO is developing a new model to complement its current Z6 portfolio. Although details are still sketchy, rumors suggest that the iQOO Z6 5G will support 80W rapid charging. The iQOO Z6 5G would be the fourth sibling in the Z6 line, adding to the current trio.

The iQOO Z6 Pro, a 66W charger, the iQOO Z6, a 4G phone, and the iQOO Z6 5G, which was released back in March, all have different charging speeds.

It is hoped that this signifies the new device will have a unique name as the iQOO Z6 5G name is already in use.

A few days ago, an unannounced iQOO Z6x and a Vivo X80 Lite 5G were discovered on the list of Google Play Supported Devices. There might be a relationship there.

Beyond its charging speed, we still don’t know much about this impending iQOO Z6 5G model. The phone is anticipated to have a 5,000 mAh battery, a triple rear camera system with a 64MP primary camera, and a 120Hz LCD display.

Additionally, a Snapdragon 7 series chipset is rumored. Hopefully, as the release date approaches, we will learn more.

Vivo iQOO Z6 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo iQOO Z6 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999.

Vivo iQOO Z6 5G Specifications:

Design

Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
ProtectionGORILLA GLASS
ColorsStarlight Black/Rainbow Fantasy
Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.58”
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels,
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRINGGING & VIBRATING
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary50MP+2MP+2MP
Selfie Camera16MP
Software

Operating SystemANDROID 11

Hardware

ChipsetSnapdragon 695
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
RAM (Memory)8 GB
Internal Storage128 GB

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.2A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementLI-PO

 

