Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo S1

  • The Vivo S1 4GB has a 6.38-inch super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution.
  • The base version of the phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.
  • It will also expand via a microSD card up to 256 gigabytes.
The regular version of the S1 4GB has been announced by Vivo. The Vivo S1 4GB’s internal and external memory will change.

The same MediaTek Helio P65 chipset will be used to power the smartphone.

This is basically a mid-range chipset that powers mid-range smartphones.

The base version of the new Vivo S1 4GB has 4GB of RAM. RAM helps with various tasks. The Vivo S1 4GB’s 64GB of built-in storage is less than the previous edition, but it’s still adequate to hold a lot of data.

Use a microSD card to expand the S1 4GB by Vivo’s capacity up to 256 gigabytes.

The new Vivo 4GB smartphone has a 6.38-inch super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution.

Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo Y33s specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging


