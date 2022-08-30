Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan & full specs

The Vivo S1 4GB has a 6.38-inch super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution.

The base version of the phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.

It will also expand via a microSD card up to 256 gigabytes.

Advertisement

The regular version of the S1 4GB has been announced by Vivo. The Vivo S1 4GB’s internal and external memory will change.

The same MediaTek Helio P65 chipset will be used to power the smartphone.

This is basically a mid-range chipset that powers mid-range smartphones.

The base version of the new Vivo S1 4GB has 4GB of RAM. RAM helps with various tasks. The Vivo S1 4GB’s 64GB of built-in storage is less than the previous edition, but it’s still adequate to hold a lot of data.

Use a microSD card to expand the S1 4GB by Vivo’s capacity up to 256 gigabytes.

The new Vivo 4GB smartphone has a 6.38-inch super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution.

Advertisement

Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/- Vivo Y33s specs Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13 Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.38 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB microUSBv2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

Also Read