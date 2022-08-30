Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan & full specs

- The Vivo S1 4GB has a 6.38-inch super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution.
- The base version of the phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.
- It will also expand via a microSD card up to 256 gigabytes.
The regular version of the S1 4GB has been announced by Vivo.
The same MediaTek Helio P65 chipset will be used to power the smartphone.
This is basically a mid-range chipset that powers mid-range smartphones.
The base version of the new Vivo S1 4GB has 4GB of RAM. RAM helps with various tasks.
Use a microSD card to expand the S1 4GB by Vivo's capacity up to 256 gigabytes.
The new Vivo 4GB smartphone has a 6.38-inch super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution.
Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan
Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-
Vivo Y33s specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Function OS 9
|Dimensions
|159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.38 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
