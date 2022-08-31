Vivo S10e price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo is apparently working on this device, which will be dubbed Vivo S10e.TENAA listed the company’s future smartphone.

The upcoming smartphone will employ the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Vivo S10e has a strong processor.

The phone’s processor is a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core. The Vivo S10e will sport a 6.4-inch screen and 1080 x 2404-pixel resolution. And there’s a new, high-quality AMOLED display.

Vivo sharp S10e has 8GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. Vivo S10e offers 128/256GB of internal storage, enough to store a lot of data.

S10e’s rear has three cameras. The main camera is 64, 8, and 2, megapixels. A 32-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos.

Advertisement

Vivo S10e price in Pakistan

The Vivo S10e expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.

Vivo S10e Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Origin OS 1.0 Dimensions 7.5 mm thickness Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Aurora Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~412 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro -EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 44W

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 69,999) Price in USD: $NA

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S10 5G gets Android 12-based One UI 4 stable update, S21 series receiving it in China Samsung recently rolled out the Android 12-based One UI 4 stable update...