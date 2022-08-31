Vivo S10e price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G gets Android 12-based One UI 4 stable update, S21 series receiving it in China
Vivo is apparently working on this device, which will be dubbed Vivo S10e.TENAA listed the company’s future smartphone.
The upcoming smartphone will employ the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Vivo S10e has a strong processor.
The phone’s processor is a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core. The Vivo S10e will sport a 6.4-inch screen and 1080 x 2404-pixel resolution. And there’s a new, high-quality AMOLED display.
Vivo sharp S10e has 8GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. Vivo S10e offers 128/256GB of internal storage, enough to store a lot of data.
S10e’s rear has three cameras. The main camera is 64, 8, and 2, megapixels. A 32-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos.
The Vivo S10e expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Origin OS 1.0
|Dimensions
|7.5 mm thickness
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Aurora
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~412 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 44W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 69,999) Price in USD: $NA
