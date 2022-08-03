Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

The Vivo V20 will have a dual camera configuration on the front, similar to the V19, but this time it is positioned in the left corner, with the primary selfie camera sporting a 44MP sensor.

The auxiliary device might be placed in front of a telephoto lens.

The Snapdragon 720G processor powers the Vivo V20, which also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of additional storage via a dedicated micro SD card.

A fingerprint scanner is hidden beneath the 6.44″ OLED panel on the front. A waterdrop notch houses the 44MP, f/2.0 lens selfie camera.

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo V20 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 59,999.

Vivo V20 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11
Dimensions161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra FeaturesHDR10
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

 

Also Read

Vivo reportedly working to deliver a 200W charger with iQOO 10 Pro
Vivo reportedly working to deliver a 200W charger with iQOO 10 Pro

According to reports, vivo is working on a 200W charger for the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story