Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features.

The V21e smartphone from Vivo will soon be available. Following the launching of the V20 series last year, the business is now introducing a new line of smartphones. The following series will be V21.

The first few models in the series will be made available in Malaysia. Now that Vivo has revealed a few specifications, let’s look at what we got with this Vivo V21e. The following smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 720 CPU.

The user of a smartphone will get excellent results from this CPU. The Vivo V21e has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.3 GHz. The device has a 6.4-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The most modern and well-known for its exceptional performance AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display will be found on the new Vivo V21e. A GPU named Adreno 618 is also present.

The Vivo Sharp V21e phone will boast a massive 6 gigabytes of RAM. The chipset and RAM size of the device suggest that it will enable the user to finish chores quickly. The internal storage of the Vivo V21e is 128 GB, which is more than enough to store a lot of stuff for later use.

There is a defined location as well. On the back of the V21e, three cameras are installed. The resolution of the additional cameras is unknown, however, the main camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels. The selfie camera on the next new V21e has not yet been confirmed.

The smartphone incorporates an optical fingerprint sensor integrated into the touchscreen to prevent data loss.

Additionally, the 4000 mAh battery in the smartphone V21e is sufficient to power the device through nearly one or two days of heavy use. The Vivo V21e also offers a 33W rapid battery charging capacity.

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21e expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 46,999.

Vivo V21e Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRoman Black, Diamond Flare
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)
Price

Price in Rs: 46,999     Price in USD: $234
