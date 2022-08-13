Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features.

The V21e smartphone from Vivo will soon be available. Following the launching of the V20 series last year, the business is now introducing a new line of smartphones. The following series will be V21.

The first few models in the series will be made available in Malaysia. Now that Vivo has revealed a few specifications, let’s look at what we got with this Vivo V21e. The following smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 720 CPU.

The user of a smartphone will get excellent results from this CPU. The Vivo V21e has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.3 GHz. The device has a 6.4-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The most modern and well-known for its exceptional performance AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display will be found on the new Vivo V21e. A GPU named Adreno 618 is also present.

The Vivo Sharp V21e phone will boast a massive 6 gigabytes of RAM. The chipset and RAM size of the device suggest that it will enable the user to finish chores quickly. The internal storage of the Vivo V21e is 128 GB, which is more than enough to store a lot of stuff for later use.

There is a defined location as well. On the back of the V21e, three cameras are installed. The resolution of the additional cameras is unknown, however, the main camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels. The selfie camera on the next new V21e has not yet been confirmed.

The smartphone incorporates an optical fingerprint sensor integrated into the touchscreen to prevent data loss.

Additionally, the 4000 mAh battery in the smartphone V21e is sufficient to power the device through nearly one or two days of heavy use. The Vivo V21e also offers a 33W rapid battery charging capacity.

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21e expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 46,999.

Vivo V21e Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Roman Black, Diamond Flare Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2. 3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus , Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)

Price in Rs: 46,999 Price in USD: $234

