Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & features.

The release day for the Vivo V25 is set for December 23, 2022. The phone’s 6.44-inch 10802460 AMOLED screen measures in size.

Battery: 4200 mAh, quick charging: 55W. The front and rear cameras each have a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP resolution. It includes 128GB and 8GB of RAM. Vivo V25 runs Android v12 and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

The Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black color options for the Vivo V25 are said to be available, while the Orange and Black color variants for the Vivo V25e are planned.

Additionally, the Vivo V25’s sunrise Gold variant might potentially include a stunning color-changing back similar to the Vivo V23 series.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V25 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 95,999.

Vivo V25 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.5 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 1200 SoC GPU ARM Mali-G77 MP9 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus , Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 44W

Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 95,999) Price in USD: $NA

