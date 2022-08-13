Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & features.

OnePlus 9T price in Pakistan & full specs
OnePlus 9T is the new smartphone. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ will power the...
The release day for the Vivo V25 is set for December 23, 2022. The phone’s 6.44-inch 10802460 AMOLED screen measures in size.
Battery: 4200 mAh, quick charging: 55W. The front and rear cameras each have a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP resolution. It includes 128GB and 8GB of RAM. Vivo V25 runs Android v12 and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.
The Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black color options for the Vivo V25 are said to be available, while the Orange and Black color variants for the Vivo V25e are planned.
Additionally, the Vivo V25’s sunrise Gold variant might potentially include a stunning color-changing back similar to the Vivo V23 series.
The Vivo V25 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 95,999.
Vivo V25 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.5 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 1200 SoC
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G77 MP9
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 95,999) Price in USD: $NA
