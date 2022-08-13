Advertisement
Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & features.

The release day for the Vivo V25 is set for December 23, 2022. The phone’s 6.44-inch 10802460 AMOLED screen measures in size.

Battery: 4200 mAh, quick charging: 55W. The front and rear cameras each have a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP resolution. It includes 128GB and 8GB of RAM. Vivo V25 runs Android v12 and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

The Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black color options for the Vivo V25 are said to be available, while the Orange and Black color variants for the Vivo V25e are planned.

Additionally, the Vivo V25’s sunrise Gold variant might potentially include a stunning color-changing back similar to the Vivo V23 series.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V25 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 95,999.

Vivo V25 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.5 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetDimensity 1200 SoC
GPUARM Mali-G77 MP9
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 44W
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 95,999)   Price in USD: $NA
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
