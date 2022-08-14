Vivo V25 Pro launches in India on August 17th

India’s Vivo V25 Pro will have colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass.

Advertisement Vivo confirmed the phone’s OIS Super Night portrait mode.

It may cost 35,000-40,000/-in India.

India’s Vivo V25 Pro launches on August 17. The company teases that the future mid-range handset will have colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass.

Vivo’s Twitter account teases the phone. Before the official debut, we present you with rumoured Vivo V25 Pro features and specs.

The Vivo V25 Pro may have a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core CPU. The Oppo Reno 8 and OnePlus Nord 2T use the chipset. It has one RAM model. 8GB RAM and 256GB storage are possible.

Advertisement

The phone has virtual RAM. Virtually adding 4GB to RAM is possible.

No more waiting to experience the long-awaited #MagicalPhone.

Block Your Date for the launch day now! ​

The vivo V25 Pro is launching on 17.08.2022 at 12 PM. ​ Know More: https://t.co/MXzJtG5Qar#vivoV25Pro #DelightEveryMoment #V25Series #LaunchingSoon pic.twitter.com/6b3QptOS9u — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 11, 2022

Advertisement

The smartphone will run FunTouch. FunTouch OS 12.1 is based on Android 12.

Camera Vivo V25

The Vivo V25 Pro will include a triple rear camera. The phone has a 64MP primary sensor, ultra-wide, and macro/depth sensors. Vivo confirmed the phone’s OIS Super Night portrait mode. Electronic Image Stabilization may also be included (EIS).

Vivo V25 Pro has a 32MP Eye AF sensor for selfies.

Design of the Vivo V25

Vivo V25 Pro’s 3D curved screen is teased. Teaser videos show a water drop notch at the top-front screen. No smartphone comes in blue and black. Fluorite AG glass will change colour. In a teaser video, the Vivo V25 Pro changes colour from turquoise to blue.

Advertisement

Battery and pricing for the Vivo V25 Pro

The Vivo V25 Pro’s battery is 4,830 mAh. The phone may enable wired rapid charging with a 66-watt adaptor.

Mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V25 Pro. It may cost 35,000-40,000/-in India.