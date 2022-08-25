Vivo V25 Pro reaches Indian markets

Vivo V25 Pro can now be purchased in India through Flipkart.

The device has three cameras, a punch hole for the front-facing camera and a fingerprint scanner.

USB-C, 5G connectivity, and a 4,830 mAh battery with 66W rapid charging are included.

The Vivo V25 Pro, which was launched last week, can now be purchased in India through Flipkart, the company’s official local website, and partner retail locations all around the country.

The 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB memory choices for the V25 Pro are priced at INR 35,999 ($451/€451) and INR 39,999 ($501/€501), respectively.

The V25 Pro is available in Pure Black and Sailing Blue.

The Dimensity 1300 SoC powers the vivo V25 Pro, which ships with Funtouch OS 12, an Android 12-based operating system.

It is centered on a 6.56″ 120Hz FullHD+ curved AMOLED screen with a punch hole for the 32MP front-facing camera and a fingerprint scanner for password-free phone unlocking.

A camera island around the back of the device houses an LED light and three cameras: a 64MP primary camera (with OIS), a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

When exposed to natural or artificial UV radiation, the Sailing Blue version’s rear panel changes color.

Additional advantages of the V25 Pro include USB-C, 5G connectivity, and a 4,830 mAh battery with 66W rapid charging.

