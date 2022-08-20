Vivo V25 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Specs Comparison.

The Vivo V25 Pro, which was just released, is a really intriguing upper-midrange phone thanks to its color-changing appearance as well as its excellent hardware and excellent camera capabilities.

But is it actually the greatest upper-midrange phone available, or are there more effective options available right now? These days, we made the decision to provide a few comparisons with the most intriguing competitors of this item in order to address this topic.

Today’s comparison will focus on the key features of the OnePlus Nord 2T and the Vivo V25 Pro. Although they share a chipset and have comparable spec sheets, you will learn from this comparison which one provides the best value, at least in terms of price.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Vivo V25 Pro

OnePlus Nord 2T Vivo V25 Pro DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2 mm,

190 g 158.9 x 73.5 x 8.6 mm,

190 g DISPLAY 6.43 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED 6.56 inches, 1080 x 2376 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED PROCESSOR Mediatek Dimensity 1300, octa-core 3 GHz Mediatek Dimensity 1300, octa-core 3 GHz MEMORY 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 12, OxygenOS Android 12, Funtouch OS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA Triple 50 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2 + f/2.2

32 MP f/2.4 front camera Triple 64 + 12 + 2 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2 + f/2.4

32 MP f/2.5 front camera BATTERY 4500 mAh, fast charging 80W 4830 mAh, Fast Charging 66W ADDITIONAL FEATURES 5G, dual SIM 5G, dual SIM

Design

Both of these phones have attractive looks, but the Vivo V25 Pro is my particular favorite. It might just be a matter of taste, but it seems like this gadget has more to offer. First of all, an electrochromic layer on the back of the device enables it to change color when exposed to sunshine.

Additionally, it has a greater screen-to-body ratio due to the display’s lower bezels. Although the camera module is not among the most gorgeous, I choose the Vivo because of the aforementioned factors.

You should be aware, though, that the OnePlus Nord 2T is still a fantastic phone in terms of build and design. It has a simple appearance and is thinner than its competitor. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5, making it scratch-resistant.

Unfortunately, the materials used to make these phones are not the best; they are constructed of polycarbonate.

Display

These two panels’ displays are remarkably similar. The Vivo V25 Pro sports a 6.56-inch diagonal display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, HDR10+ certification, and a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Similar to its Vivo rival, the OnePlus Nord 2T boasts an AMOLED display, although one with a smaller 6.43-inch diagonal.

It has an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and the HDR10+ certification. As you surely noticed, the Vivo boasts a larger display diagonal and a faster refresh rate.

The audio quality offered is not poor because both phones have dual speakers. It should be noted that despite having a smaller panel, the OnePlus has larger bezels around the screen, which prevents it from being more compact than the V25.

Details and software

Both of these handsets are powered by the same Dimensity 1300 mobile platform from MediaTek. It has an octa-core architecture with a 6 nm manufacturing process, a Cortex A78 CPU with a maximum clock speed of 3 GHz, three Cortex A78 CPUs with a clock speed of 2.6 GHz, four Cortex A55 cores with a clock speed of 2 GHz, and a Mali G77 MC9 GPU. The SoC is combined with up to 256 GB of native UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12 GB of RAM on both phones; there is no extendable storage. Additionally to Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and NFC, there is a dual SIM slot. Hardware-wise, it’s very much a tie. These phones come pre-installed with Android 12 but with OxygenOS and Funtouch OS, two distinct custom user interfaces, on top. Which do you like best?

Camera

In terms of the back cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2T appears more believable thanks to a superior main sensor: a 50 MP Sony IMX766 lens with OIS, as opposed to the Vivo V25 Pro’s 64 MP camera with OIS.

The Vivo has a 12 MP ultrawide camera whereas the Nord has an 8 MP sensor, hence the secondary sensors are different. The front camera on the Vivo is better than the one on the Nord’s 32 MP sensor, which can only record 1080p films at 30 frames per second.

Battery

The batteries are next. Given that the processor is the same and the battery in the Vivo V25 Pro is larger, this device will typically have a longer battery life. On the other hand, the OPPO 80W fast charging technology enables the OnePlus Nord 2T to charge more quickly.

Which do you prefer: a phone that charges more quickly or one with a larger battery?

