Vivo X Fold S price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo X Fold specs & price in Pakistan
Vivo will shortly launch X Fold. Vivo's first foldable smartphone will be...
Vivo is developing an X Fold S. Vivo launches a new Fold-series smartphone. Vivo X Fold S is the new flagship smartphone. The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, the most powerful, and a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 730.
Vivo X Fold S price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (162 x 144.9 x 6.3 mm), Folded: (162 x 74.5 x 14.6 mm)
|Weight
|221 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|8.0 Inches
|Resolution
|1916 x 2160 Pixels (~360 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, Cover display: 6.53 inches, AMOLED, 1080 x 2520 pixels, 21:9 ratio, 120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.