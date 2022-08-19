Vivo X Fold S price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo is developing an X Fold S. Vivo launches a new Fold-series smartphone. Vivo X Fold S is the new flagship smartphone. The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, the most powerful, and a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 730.

Vivo X Fold S price in Pakistan

Vivo X Fold S price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999/-

Vivo X Fold S specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions Unfolded: (162 x 144.9 x 6.3 mm), Folded: (162 x 74.5 x 14.6 mm) Weight 221 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology Foldable LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 8.0 Inches Resolution 1916 x 2160 Pixels (~360 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, Cover display: 6.53 inches, AMOLED, 1080 x 2520 pixels, 21:9 ratio, 120Hz Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), Dual LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast charging 80W

