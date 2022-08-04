Advertisement
Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo debuted the X60 Pro in China. X60 and X60 Pro pictures have surfaced online. Photos show that both the X60 and Vivo X60 Pro will have a cutout for the selfie camera in the middle of the screen. X60 has a flat screen, but Pro features a curved one. At the same time, a snapshot shows funtouch OS 11.1 on Vivo’s X60 Pro. According to leaks, the forthcoming smartphone boasts a 3.2GHz Octa-Core processor. Vivo X60 Pro’s chipset is Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm). It is one of the powerful chipsets used in flagship devices and performs well. Vivo’s X60 Pro has a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. The 6.56-inch screen offers full HD and 1080 x 2376 pixels.

Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 129,999.

Vivo X60 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions158.6 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2376 Pixels (~398 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, gimbal stabilization + 13 MP, f/2.5, 50mm (portrait), 1/2.8″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical, Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

