Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo x70 pro plus price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo is all set to launch the X70 Pro, which will be...
Vivo debuted the X60 Pro in China. X60 and X60 Pro pictures have surfaced online. Photos show that both the X60 and Vivo X60 Pro will have a cutout for the selfie camera in the middle of the screen. X60 has a flat screen, but Pro features a curved one. At the same time, a snapshot shows funtouch OS 11.1 on Vivo’s X60 Pro. According to leaks, the forthcoming smartphone boasts a 3.2GHz Octa-Core processor. Vivo X60 Pro’s chipset is Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm). It is one of the powerful chipsets used in flagship devices and performs well. Vivo’s X60 Pro has a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. The 6.56-inch screen offers full HD and 1080 x 2376 pixels.
Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 129,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|158.6 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, gimbal stabilization + 13 MP, f/2.5, 50mm (portrait), 1/2.8″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
