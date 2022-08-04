Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo debuted the X60 Pro in China. X60 and X60 Pro pictures have surfaced online. Photos show that both the X60 and Vivo X60 Pro will have a cutout for the selfie camera in the middle of the screen. X60 has a flat screen, but Pro features a curved one. At the same time, a snapshot shows funtouch OS 11.1 on Vivo’s X60 Pro. According to leaks, the forthcoming smartphone boasts a 3.2GHz Octa-Core processor. Vivo X60 Pro’s chipset is Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm). It is one of the powerful chipsets used in flagship devices and performs well. Vivo’s X60 Pro has a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. The 6.56-inch screen offers full HD and 1080 x 2376 pixels.

Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 129,999.

Vivo X60 Pro specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 158.6 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, gimbal stabilization + 13 MP, f/2.5, 50mm (portrait), 1/2.8″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical, Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast charging 33W

